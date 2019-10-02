IceChain Market Capitalization Achieves $5,263.00 (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One IceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network. IceChain has a market cap of $5,263.00 and $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IceChain has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038153 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.24 or 0.05400191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

IceChain is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,271,883 tokens. IceChain’s official website is icechain.io . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

