HyperLoot Market Cap Reaches $5.68 Million (HLT)

HyperLoot (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One HyperLoot token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00005290 BTC on exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. HyperLoot has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $144,394.00 worth of HyperLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperLoot has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01013317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperLoot Profile

HyperLoot’s total supply is 249,596,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,943,360 tokens. The official message board for HyperLoot is medium.com/hyperloot-protocol . HyperLoot’s official Twitter account is @Hyperlootre . The Reddit community for HyperLoot is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperLoot is hyperloot.net

Buying and Selling HyperLoot

HyperLoot can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperLoot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperLoot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

