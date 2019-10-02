HYPERA S A/S Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of HYPMY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,802. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.75. HYPERA S A/S has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HYPERA S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

