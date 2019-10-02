HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC) Trading Up 26.3%

HTC Purenergy Inc (CVE:HTC) shares were up 26.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 152,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 168,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of $24.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.28.

About HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery in Canada. The company operates through two segments, HTC CO2 Systems and Maxx. It offers energy products and services for oil field drilling, completion, and production; operates custom fabrication, CNC, and conventional machine shops, as well as overhead, mobile crane, fertilizer/material handling, and paint shops; and manufactures, sells, and distributes products relating to oil and gas equipment supply and services.

