Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of HOOK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. 21,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,615. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $737,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

