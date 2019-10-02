HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. HollyWoodCoin has a market capitalization of $5,792.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HollyWoodCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 113.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000531 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HollyWoodCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,202,770 coins and its circulating supply is 22,847,492 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us . HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HollyWoodCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyWoodCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.