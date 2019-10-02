Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,087 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 726,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

