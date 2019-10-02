Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 883.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 58.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,577. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

