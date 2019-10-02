Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.6% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 15.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $20,389,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.01. 41,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.38. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.