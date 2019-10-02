Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.1% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $168,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,881 shares of company stock worth $5,304,073. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. 270,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,837,645. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Twitter’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Twitter to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

