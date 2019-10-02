Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $12.08 Million Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. WPX Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of WPX Energy worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

WPX Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 318,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,825. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

