Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.