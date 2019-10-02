Hiveterminal Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $896.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $991,649.00 and $896.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.01013806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.