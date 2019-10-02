HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.83. HEXO shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 4,963,447 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEXO. TheStreet downgraded shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 6,132.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 336,897 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at $4,691,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $3,707,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

