Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.39

Shares of Heroux Devtek Inc (OTCMKTS:HERXF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and traded as low as $12.50. Heroux Devtek shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

About Heroux Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

