Headinvest LLC Sells 480 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.44. 292,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

