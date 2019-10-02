Headinvest LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 89,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.13. 1,078,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

