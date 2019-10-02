Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,735.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,006. The stock has a market cap of $856.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,790.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,847.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,590,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,254.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

