Head to Head Contrast: Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and Xunlei (NYSE:XNET)

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagerduty and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $117.82 million 18.29 -$40.74 million N/A N/A Xunlei $230.60 million 0.66 -$39.28 million N/A N/A

Xunlei has higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty N/A N/A N/A Xunlei -33.31% -16.81% -12.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pagerduty and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 6 1 2.73 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pagerduty presently has a consensus target price of $36.66, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Pagerduty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than Xunlei.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagerduty beats Xunlei on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

