Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.25% of Hanesbrands worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 157,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,145.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBI traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 2,295,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,607. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

