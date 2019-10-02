Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 317,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

