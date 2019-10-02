Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,945 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,396,022. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

