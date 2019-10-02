Hancock Whitney Corp Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 434,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 238,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $302.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $86.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.