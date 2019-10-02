Hancock Whitney Corp Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,004,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,711,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.83. The company had a trading volume of 93,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $127.84 and a one year high of $163.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,197.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.