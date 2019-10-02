Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after purchasing an additional 252,518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $369.13.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

