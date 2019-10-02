Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $376.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

