Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83

Shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $7.68. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 3,608 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 490,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

