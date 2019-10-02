Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 12.5%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 3,797,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,379,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 780.75% and a negative return on equity of 243.25%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

