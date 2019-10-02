GreenMed Trading Down 58.5% Over Last Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded down 58.5% against the dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,451.00 and $13.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

