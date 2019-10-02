GPU Coin (GPU) One Day Volume Tops $385.00

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. GPU Coin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPU Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Coin Profile

GPU Coin (GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin . The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

