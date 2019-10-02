Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.90. Goldplat shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,060,113 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.