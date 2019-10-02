Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

GLNG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. 1,430,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.76. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 47,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

