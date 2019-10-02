GoChain (GO) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, DragonEX and Upbit. In the last week, GoChain has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,061,021,079 coins and its circulating supply is 798,632,404 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DragonEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, Binance and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

