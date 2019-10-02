Goals Soccer Centres (LON:GOAL) Trading ∞ Higher

Shares of Goals Soccer Centres plc (LON:GOAL) traded up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.20 ($0.36), 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,576 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $20.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.20.

About Goals Soccer Centres (LON:GOAL)

Goals Soccer Centres plc operates outdoor soccer centers. The company operates 50 football club sites, including 4 in California, the United States. It also offers football parties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in East Kilbride, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Goals Soccer Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goals Soccer Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.