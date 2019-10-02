Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.42

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $9.50. Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 476 shares.

The company has a market cap of $18.46 million and a P/E ratio of 15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.46.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.