Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 386,917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,543 shares of company stock worth $1,092,459. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. 43,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.