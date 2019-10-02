Gentarium Trading Up 50.6% Over Last 7 Days (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Gentarium has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gentarium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $275,735.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01013532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 3,702,021 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM

Gentarium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

