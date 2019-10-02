General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.42

General Electric (LON:GEC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.42 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 4837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a market cap of $741.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,199.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1.85%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

