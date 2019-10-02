Gems Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,054.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Gems has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $365,327.00 and approximately $4,054.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00189947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.01009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

