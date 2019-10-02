Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $2.87 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012089 BTC on exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01013317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,602,121 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

