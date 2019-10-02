Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.95 to C$0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.45. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 48,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, GMP Securities lowered their target price on Gear Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Don Gray acquired 2,550,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,200,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,528,114.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,579,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,476.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

