GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

GCP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 391,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,846. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.13 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

