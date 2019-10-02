Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

GZPFY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

