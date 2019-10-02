Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 156,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $7.16 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Gainey Capital Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Gainey Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gainey Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.