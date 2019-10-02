G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

GTHX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 504,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $850.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.32. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $51.82.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,614 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.