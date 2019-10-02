G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.
GTHX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.
GTHX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 504,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $850.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.32. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $51.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,614 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
