Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 69.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 45.5% during the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,891.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 143,077 shares of company stock worth $9,564,951 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,635. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

