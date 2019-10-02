Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,356,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after buying an additional 3,889,862 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,509,000 after buying an additional 171,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 287,449 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after buying an additional 205,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTV traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

