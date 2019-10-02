Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $17,026,600. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.01. The stock had a trading volume of 849,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.94 and a 200 day moving average of $287.79. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

