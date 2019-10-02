FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.43 million and approximately $31.38 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00189936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.01011600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,937,786 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

