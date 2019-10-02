FlorinCoin (FLO) Price Tops $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, FlorinCoin has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. FlorinCoin has a market cap of $7.63 million and $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00679602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011315 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FlorinCoin Coin Profile

FlorinCoin (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash

Buying and Selling FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlorinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

